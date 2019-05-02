TshisaLIVE

Emtee: If you ever thought I was falling off, well f*ck you!

02 May 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Emtee says he is still in the winning lane.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee

Rapper Emtee has hit back at all those critics who think he has wasted his talent and should be left in 2018.

The rapper continues to make hits and get radio airplay but his private life has at times threatened to overshadow his music career.

The star has previously spoken to TshisaLIVE about his love of cannabis and purple drank (codeine mixed with Sprite).

But taking to social media this week, Emtee said that no matter what people say he is still the "ghetto hero".

He took aim at those who thought his ticket was up and brought slips of his most recent success.

"If you ever thought I was falling off, well fu*ck ya! It’s just the beginning and I’m nominated for best hip hop album which is actually an EP. So, thank you."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Emtee said that people often judged him before knowing him and were quick to write him off.

"They think that I am like this or like that. They don't know me. I am a family man. I am a hard worker. I am always in studio making music. I am not trying to hurt anyone."

He said that he saw cannabis and purple drank as "luxuries" and said he didn't think it affected his music.

"All artists have that one thing that sparks their creativity, that they use," he added.

