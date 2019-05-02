TshisaLIVE

Papa Penny: I don’t want to be an absent father

The musician wants to be there for Penny Penny Jnr

02 May 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Papa Penny Penny is a committed dad.
Image: Via Papa Penny Penny Instagram

Fame and business may keep Papa Penny away from home a lot of the time but he is committed to being there for his newborn son, Penny Penny Jnr.

The star welcomed the new addition to the family last month and told TshisaLIVE that life has been bliss ever since.

"He is so great and we are all excited to be with him. Even when I am away, I want to be home with him."

While mama Nomi has been looking after the little one, Penny has been racing across the country giving motivational talks and attending business meetings. 

Even over the Easter weekend he was away from his family and in Cape Town.

He said that despite his busy schedule he tries to spend as much time as possible at home because he promised himself that he would not be an absent dad.

"It is easy to be busy but I don't want to be an absent father. I want to be there for my son. I want him to know that Papa is there whenever he needs me. I have seen homes that are affected by absent fathers and it is difficult. I don't want that. I want to help not be part of the problem."

