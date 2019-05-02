Papa Penny on Julius Malema: African culture is not about insulting people

Papa Penny is still fuming after EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly mocked the reality star's "lack of education" during one of his rallies, telling TshisaLIVE that he wants Julius to return to the place where he made the remarks and issue a formal apology to him.

Papa Penny took to social media earlier this week to confront the politician about his remarks.

"Why do you tell people that I am not educated? Because you went and fake your education and you adopted the western language, you think you're clever? You think all South Africans went to school? When I was born (there was) no school.

"You don't know my history. Leadership like you that laughs at people because they didn't go to school ... I'm not like you."

Julius replied with a brief statement and laughing emojis but as the video went viral he apparently inboxed Papa Penny to try fix the situation.

In his message, Julius apparently told the star that he still loved and respected him. He said Papa entertained the nation.