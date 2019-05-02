Papa Penny on Julius Malema: African culture is not about insulting people
Star wants public apology from Julius over jab after rejecting inbox message from EFF leader
Papa Penny is still fuming after EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly mocked the reality star's "lack of education" during one of his rallies, telling TshisaLIVE that he wants Julius to return to the place where he made the remarks and issue a formal apology to him.
Papa Penny took to social media earlier this week to confront the politician about his remarks.
"Why do you tell people that I am not educated? Because you went and fake your education and you adopted the western language, you think you're clever? You think all South Africans went to school? When I was born (there was) no school.
"You don't know my history. Leadership like you that laughs at people because they didn't go to school ... I'm not like you."
Julius replied with a brief statement and laughing emojis but as the video went viral he apparently inboxed Papa Penny to try fix the situation.
In his message, Julius apparently told the star that he still loved and respected him. He said Papa entertained the nation.
But Papa was not impressed.
"He has not apologised to me. He only said that he was doing comedy with me. He said it was just part of his campaign," Papa Penny told TshisaLIVE.
He said that he wanted Julius to go back to Nkowankowa, in Limpopo, where he made the utterances, to publicly apologise.
Papa Penny claimed that Julius' comments suggested that the EFF was only for educated people.
"He must go public and apologise or people who are not educated must not vote for him because his party is only for educated people. I am not against him. I have nothing against his party but he was completely out of order for picking on me and my name. We are not friends. He just picked on me and he is destroying my name."
He said that he had been around the world but never been disrespected like this.
"He was supposed to focus on his manifesto, not pick on people. Our African culture is not about insulting people. A campaign is not about talking about people. A campaign is talking about yourself and how you will help the community. He is not right. He is not a good leader like that."
Attempts to contact EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for comment from the party was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.