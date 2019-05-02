Steve Hofmeyr on MultiChoice 'ban': 'I'm arranging special funeral for my dish'

As a video of a fan breaking his satellite dish in solidarity with Steve Hofmeyr emerged, the controversial Afrikaans musician told fans he planned to hold a "special funeral" for his dish.

MultiChoice confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday that it had decided not to air any of Steve's content, including archived material, and to distance itself from the controversial artist. This after a tweet from the musician in 2014 resurfaced on social media. In it he claimed black people were the "architects of apartheid".

The decision sparked a massive debate on social media, with some applauding the decision. Others were angry with MultiChoice and said they would boycott the company's services, which include DStv.

One angry fan of Steve Hofmeyr went one step further and ripped his DStv satellite dish off his roof, then hit it with a hammer until it was completely destroyed.