TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Money, sex and Khanyi Mbau: Zodwa Wabantu's reality show is loading

02 May 2019 - 07:07 By Jessica Levitt
Set those reminders, fam.
Set those reminders, fam.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

After several delays with the airing of her reality show, Zodwa Wabantu has confirmed that it will now air on May 25. She made the announcement alongside another sneak peek into what fans can expect and it's got tons of saucy moments with her boyfriend.

In April Zodwa said that the show was still in its filming stages and it had been a challenge managing schedules.

She has been teasing about the show since 2018, so the delay was a major setback for fans.

But it seems Zodwa has sorted out production issues and we'll finally get more of an insight into her life. And that insight includes money, men and sex.

Take a look at the trailer she released and set your reminders.

MORE

Here's why Zodwa Wabantu's reality show still hasn't aired

Star blames busy schedule for the delay which has pushed the project several weeks back.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Zodwa: I don’t get angry until men try to sleep with me

Zodwa is gatvol of men trying their luck.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zodwa 'won't do anything' about her weight gain

I'm sorry I won't do anything
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema: Stay away from me! TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune shows off 'new bae', but fans aren't impressed TshisaLIVE
  3. Abdul Khoza tied the knot and it was beautiful! TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai joins calls for Christian holidays to be taken off the calendar TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle's living her best life as fans freak out over Itu Khune’s 'new romance' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X