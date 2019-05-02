What made John Singleton legendary: five facts

Industry peers and fans of his work have poured out condolences to the family of film director John Singleton who was pronounced dead on Tuesday after suffering a stroke a few weeks ago.

His family decided to take him off life support after being in a medically-induced coma for several weeks. Here are five facts that made John Singleton legendary

Boyz 'n the Hood

Straight out of university, Singleton directed the critically acclaimed film Boyz n the Hood when he was 22 years old in 1991.

The film was based on the lives of African-American teenagers living through gang violence in south central Los Angeles. Boyz n The Hood starred the likes of rapper Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Jnr.

Oscar nods

For his work on the film, Singleton was the youngest director to be nominated for an Oscar for best director and original screenplay.

Poetic Justice

Following the success of Boyz n the Hood Singleton produced Poetic Justice, a much-loved romantic movie starring Janet Jackson and the late rapper Tupac Shakur in 1993.

Fast and the Furious

Singleton got his shot to direct the Fast and the Furious in 2002 for its second instalment titled 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Television

Singleton also had a hand in some of the most watched recent television series including Billions, Empire and The People vs OJ Simpson.