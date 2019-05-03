DJ Zinhle on hate and being dragged into beef

DJ Zinhle has been in the industry long enough to have learnt a few tricks to deal with haters, most of all to not let them get you in the feels.

Zinhle has a strong army of supporters and fans, but has occasionally found herself on the Twitter trends lists as some weigh in on her personal life. There seems to be no shortage of people trying to give her advice on how to live her life.

And while the hate may have got to her in the past, she told Metro FM's DJ Fresh this week that she has learnt to not listen to those who really don't know anything about her.

"I think over time you start realising how stupid it is to believe people you have never met, people who don't know who you are. The other time I just realised this is so dumb. How do I believe people, believe people that don't know anything about me. They have such strong opinions, which is fine, but how do I, as a strong, grown woman, get involved in this? It has nothing to do with me."