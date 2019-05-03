Heavy K to his son: 'Your ability is stronger than your disability'

Musician Heavy K had fans in tears this week when he penned a short, heartfelt letter to his young son, who has cerebral palsy.

The three-year-old has been meeting with teachers and doctors to treat the disorder, and his proud dad took to Instagram this week to encourage him to never give up.

Posting a picture of his son, he said he was inspired by his fight.

"My Boy I know your ability is stronger than your disability! The way you are such a fighter! It inspires me to keep going no matter what!"

He was flooded with messages of support from celeb friends like DJ Shimza and DJ Chymamusique.

Heavy K has previously posted about his son on Instagram.