Heavy K to his son: 'Your ability is stronger than your disability'

03 May 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Heavy K draws courage from his son's fight.
Image: Heavy K Instagram

Musician Heavy K had fans in tears this week when he penned a short, heartfelt letter to his young son, who has cerebral palsy.

The three-year-old has been meeting with teachers and doctors to treat the disorder, and his proud dad took to Instagram this week to encourage him to never give up.

Posting a picture of his son, he said he was inspired by his fight.

"My Boy I know your ability is stronger than your disability! The way you are such a fighter! It inspires me to keep going no matter what!"

He was flooded with messages of support from celeb friends like DJ Shimza and DJ Chymamusique.

Heavy K has previously posted about his son on Instagram.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, Heavy K said he's had to use his love for his son as his biggest motivator to be the man his son needed him to be.

"Being a dad has been, and still is, amazing. It was unfortunate that our first-born did not get enough oxygen when he was born, which damaged his brain and affected his ability to move. That part is challenging, but at the same time I believe that God doesn't make a mistake. My son is not a burden. With him, God is testing my trust in him."

