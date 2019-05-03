'I'm kinda pissed': Nasty C responds to Jaden Smith 'stealing' his idea
Fans of Nasty C were fuming this week after US star Jaden Smith took to social media to pull a stunt that was nearly a carbon copy of one pulled by the local rapper last year.
Remember how we all rolled our eyes and giggled at Nasty C for announcing that he was "pregnant" with a new album?
Well a post by Jaden Smith on Instagram has surfaced online showing the US star pulling the same stunt.
Nasty C got the alert from fans and was conflicted on whether to be chilled or angry by it.
"Dunno if I should say great minds think alike, or get mad because bra jacked my sh*t. I’m kinda looking forward to his sh*t, but I’m also kinda pissed," he wrote, before asking fans to decide whether Jaden had stolen the idea on purpose.
Well the tribe spoke and they were ready to go to war with Jaden.
Looks like jaden has been stalking @Nasty_CSA... pic.twitter.com/ftr3mDrHQ6— luks watson (@nasty_C_fan) April 30, 2019
@officialjaden I love y’all both but my hommie did it first 🙌🏽🙏🏾😭— IG: Demetrius.tee (@Sensei_demetrii) April 30, 2019