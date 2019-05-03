Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings'

EFF leader Julius Malema has addressed the "beef" between himself and Papa Penny, calling the musician a cry baby and explaining that, while he loves the star, he should understand it is election season, when politicians "pick on each other".

A fuming Papa Penny took to social media this week after Julius allegedly mocked the reality star's "lack of education" during one of his rallies.

Julius replied with a brief statement and laughing emojis, but as the video went viral he apparently inboxed Papa Penny to try to fix the situation. Papa Penny told TshisaLIVE that he wanted a public apology from Julius.

While TshisaLIVE's attempts to contact the EFF for comment were unsuccessful, Julius told Jozi FM on Friday that Papa Penny was "deflecting".