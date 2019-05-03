Prince Kaybee keeps winning, celebrates latest music milestone
03 May 2019 - 14:00
Prince Kaybee has been dominating local music and it doesn't look like it will be ending anytime soon. His latest album went platinum.
Just two months after releasing Re Mmino, Prince Kaybee took to social media to announce that the album had not only gone platinum, but he'd also amassed 56 million streams.
56 MILLION STREAMS WORLDWIDE— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 2, 2019
PLATINUM SELLING ALBUM IN TWO MONTHS
BEST SELLING DANCE MUSIC ARTIST IN SOUTH AFRICA 2019
My name is Prince Kaybee and I am not done yet..., 2nd announcement Loading!!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wjP0BuR6LP
He followed that up with the announcement of a deal with Courvoisier Cognac.
Call me #PlatinumBae on #Courvoisier 😊😭#Ambassador #SecureTheBag #PlatinumAlbum #CVcollective pic.twitter.com/jgooIeU9d1— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 3, 2019