Prince Kaybee keeps winning, celebrates latest music milestone

03 May 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee is still winning at this music thing.
Prince Kaybee is still winning at this music thing.
Prince Kaybee has been dominating local music and it doesn't look like it will be ending anytime soon. His latest album went platinum.

Just two months after releasing Re Mmino, Prince Kaybee took to social media to announce that the album had not only gone platinum, but he'd also amassed 56 million streams.

He followed that up with the announcement of a deal with Courvoisier Cognac.

