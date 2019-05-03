TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema: They told me time would heal but never told me how long

03 May 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Simz Ngema is determined to continue Dumi's legacy, despite the heartbreak.
Simz Ngema is determined to continue Dumi's legacy, despite the heartbreak.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

It has been nearly two years since Simz Ngema's husband Dumi Masilela was killed in an attempted hijacking, and the actress is still on the journey to healing.

Dumi would have celebrated his 31st birthday in May and as the month rolled in, Simz took to Instagram to predict that it could be an emotional month.

You see, not only will Dumi have celebrated his birthday on May 31 but the couple started dating on May 13 2014 and got married on May 20 and 21 three years later.

On top of it all, the Masilela family will mourn the death of Dumi's father who died on May 16 2016.

She opened up about her pain in the post saying she was told that time heals but wasn't told how long it would take.

"Really hoped this year would feel different. They told me time heals but never told me how much time it will take to heal."

MORE

Simz Ngema, Ayanda Ncwane & Lerato Sengadi rise above tragedy

These women rose above the tragedies life threw at them.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Simz on her niece: She became my reason to live after I lost my husband

Simz Ngema opens up about how her niece gave her a renewed purpose.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Simz Ngema reveals the release date of Dumi's album

Dumi Masilela's album will be out next week.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Abdul Khoza tied the knot and it was beautiful! TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr hits back at MultiChoice decision to not air his content TshisaLIVE
  3. Cardi goes nude to address red carpet 'slip up' TshisaLIVE
  4. Steve Hofmeyr on MultiChoice 'ban': 'I'm arranging a special funeral for my ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema: Stay away from me! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
SA kids share their unfiltered answers on elections & it's hilarious
X