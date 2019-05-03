Simz Ngema: They told me time would heal but never told me how long

It has been nearly two years since Simz Ngema's husband Dumi Masilela was killed in an attempted hijacking, and the actress is still on the journey to healing.

Dumi would have celebrated his 31st birthday in May and as the month rolled in, Simz took to Instagram to predict that it could be an emotional month.

You see, not only will Dumi have celebrated his birthday on May 31 but the couple started dating on May 13 2014 and got married on May 20 and 21 three years later.

On top of it all, the Masilela family will mourn the death of Dumi's father who died on May 16 2016.

She opened up about her pain in the post saying she was told that time heals but wasn't told how long it would take.

"Really hoped this year would feel different. They told me time heals but never told me how much time it will take to heal."