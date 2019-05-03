WATCH | This video of Boity celebrating her bday is everything
Boity Thulo recently celebrated her 29th birthday and there had to be a glitzy celebration, of course.
Boity posted a video of her party with friends and family, giving fans an inside glimpse into the affair.
From champers to on-fleek looks, Boity turning 29 has set all those party goals.
Now just imagine what the big three zero is going to be like...
I wish I had the words to fully express how deeply grateful I am for everyone that came to celebrate my birthday with me. It was a night full of so much unadulterated LOVE!! Tears! Hugs! Dancing! Pure fun! Every single person made it an unforgettable experience. I love you all so very much. I am truly blessed to be able to call you family and friends. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #BoityTurns29 #OwnYourThrone👑 #2point7 | 🎥: @young.matee