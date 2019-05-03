TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This video of Boity celebrating her bday is everything

03 May 2019 - 08:01 By Jessica Levitt
Boity is here for her best life only.
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo recently celebrated her 29th birthday and there had to be a glitzy celebration, of course.

Boity posted a video of her party with friends and family, giving fans an inside glimpse into the affair.

From champers to on-fleek looks, Boity turning 29 has set all those party goals.

Now just imagine what the big three zero is going to be like...

