TshisaLIVE

Dr Tumi & Lloyiso are in studio together and peeps are excited! Here's why

04 May 2019 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Gospel artist Dr Tumi is working with Lloyiso.
Gospel artist Dr Tumi is working with Lloyiso.
Image: Via Twitter

When two voices come together to make great music, it always calls for celebration and that is exactly what went down when fans of gospel musician Dr Tumi and former Idols SA contestant Lloyiso Gijana found out the pair were in the studio together.

Dr Tumi couldn't hide his excitement and took to social media to share that after having heard Lloyiso sing, he hunted and found the young man to feature in one of his unreleased songs.

"I invited Lloyiso Gijana to the studio today and he is all kinds of gifted. I’m like blown away. I get to feature him on one of my new songs and he just became my fav male vocalist," he said.

"This is the most unbelievable moment in my life. Being in studio with one of my role models," replied Lloyiso.

Fans are excited and you only have to listen to these two clips below to understand why...

Can you see now why all the fuss?

MORE

Fans split over MultiChoice decision to stop airing Steve Hofmeyr content

Multichoice confirmed to TshisaLIVE that they had made a decision to not air any of Steve's content, which includes archived material from the star, ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Mshoza on Moonchild 'nudity': If Beyoncé can do it, why not Moonchild?

Star encourages Moonchild to continue embracing her semi-nude aesthetic.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cici on finding love again: I want to perhaps start a family in the next few year

Cici still believes in love
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract TshisaLIVE
  3. Steve Hofmeyr on MultiChoice 'ban': 'I'm arranging a special funeral for my ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cardi goes nude to address red carpet 'slip up' TshisaLIVE
  5. Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X