Dr Tumi & Lloyiso are in studio together and peeps are excited! Here's why

When two voices come together to make great music, it always calls for celebration and that is exactly what went down when fans of gospel musician Dr Tumi and former Idols SA contestant Lloyiso Gijana found out the pair were in the studio together.

Dr Tumi couldn't hide his excitement and took to social media to share that after having heard Lloyiso sing, he hunted and found the young man to feature in one of his unreleased songs.

"I invited Lloyiso Gijana to the studio today and he is all kinds of gifted. I’m like blown away. I get to feature him on one of my new songs and he just became my fav male vocalist," he said.

"This is the most unbelievable moment in my life. Being in studio with one of my role models," replied Lloyiso.

Fans are excited and you only have to listen to these two clips below to understand why...