Somizi clears the air on suggestions he and Mohale wear the same clothes
04 May 2019 - 08:00
They may be one of the most stylish couples in Mzansi, but that doesn't mean that Somizi and Mohale are sharing wardrobes.
Somizi has always been on peak at his fashion game but when he started stepping out with the equally dapper Mohale, fans started wondering if the pair were sharing clothing.
One follower asked the question after seeing a post of Somizi and Mohale on a dinner date.
She asked if they raided each other's wardrobe or had separate closets with similar items.
Somizi cleared the air and explained that they probably wouldn't even fit in each others clothing.
"LOL. We each have our own clothes and closets. We are not the same size," he explained.