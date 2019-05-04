TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tiffany Haddish tackles serious woman issues on new Netflix show

It's more than just a cartoon, it's a female revolution

04 May 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish plays the role of Tuca on Tuca & Bertie
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has teamed up with Ali Wong to star in a new Netflix cartoon that hopes to address some of the most serious issues facing woman, using comedy.

Tuca & Bertie premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 3, and tells the story of two birds that try to navigate the city while overcoming their own difficulties and challenges.

It touches on several sensitive themes such as substance abuse, relationships, anxiety, gender dynamics in the workplace and sexual harassment.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the show's premiere, Tiffany said audiences could look forward to seeing characters that they could relate to and hoped it would teach women everywhere to be comfortable in their skin.

"I feel like Tuca can teach people is that no matter what, be yourself. Even if you run into challenges, good things will happen when you stay true to who you are."

Cava the trailer below:

