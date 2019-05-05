Florence Masebe helps heartbroken woman get tombstone for her son

While Twitter may get flack for being a space that often hosts hostile people who are out to get each other, the flipside is that it can serve so much good in the community, as shown by veteran actress Florence Masebe helping a broken-hearted woman recently.

Through "O Jewa Keng" tweeps met a woman, called @CandyZengW who told her heart-wrenching story of how she lost her son who was born with rare conditions and died in 2018.

"My son's death still feels fresh in my heart, I have decided to go home and all I wish for my little man is to put a tombstone on his grave since I'm going home for good and I can't help but feel like I'm leaving my son behind. He was born with rare conditions and passed away last year," she said.