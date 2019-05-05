Papa Penny's daughter Nomi celebrated her birthday in style.

The apple of Papa Penny's eye, his daughter Nomi, turned eight recently and he threw a massive party to celebrate.

And, sho, the deco was on point.

The proud father and loving husband posted a beautiful picture on his Instagram of little Miss's party.

Family and friends came to celebrate the big day with her.

I bet Nomi’s friends were in the pool enjoying themselves. I mean who can stop them on such a big occasion?

Papa Penny goes big or goes home when it comes to throwing birthday parties. The musician surprised his wife with a car on her birthday last year.

We are patiently waiting for Penny Junior's 1st birthday celebration. K’sazoba lit.

Nomi was living her best life. Her post and smile says it all.