WATCH | Simz Ngema’s dance moves are on steroids

05 May 2019 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Image: Via Instagram

Actress and singer Simz Ngema left fans with their knees weak after she posted a breath-taking video on her dancing on Instagram.

Jealous down, Moghel's dance moves are on another level.

She gave a sterling performance at the Soulified Chillas All Black Everything show recently, and kept the crowd on their feet throughout the night.

Sis was wearing a blazing hot outfit that will blow your mind. Shuu! Them thighs are out of this world.

Cava the video below:

