'She's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth': Demi-Leigh on sister's death

Messages of love and support are pouring in for former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters after the death of her sister, Franje.

Demi posted pictures of herself with Franje over the weekend, confirming that her sister had died.

"Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She's laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we hoped she always would on earth. She's free!"