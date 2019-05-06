'She's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth': Demi-Leigh on sister's death
Messages of love and support are pouring in for former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters after the death of her sister, Franje.
Demi posted pictures of herself with Franje over the weekend, confirming that her sister had died.
"Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She's laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we hoped she always would on earth. She's free!"
My little Princess, Angel on Earth, biggest joy and baby sister, Franje, passed away earlier today. Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she’s forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She’s laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we always hoped she would on earth . She’s free ! Thank you for all your prayers, love and support. ❤️ Lief jou vir altyd my Sussa en eendag sal ons weer bymekaar wees!
Demi often spoke about her sister and how Franje was her biggest inspiration. Her sister was born with cerebellar agenesis, a rare condition which results in the absence of the cerebellum.
Demi's fiancé Tim Tebow posted an image of himself with Demi and Franje.
"Our loss but heaven's gain," he wrote on social media.