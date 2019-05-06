TshisaLIVE

'She's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth': Demi-Leigh on sister's death

06 May 2019 - 07:39 By Jessica Levitt
Tim Tebow with Demi and Franje while visiting South Africa last year.
Tim Tebow with Demi and Franje while visiting South Africa last year.
Image: Tim Tebow via Instagram

Messages of love and support are pouring in for former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters after the death of her sister, Franje.

Demi posted pictures of herself with Franje over the weekend, confirming that her sister had died.

"Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She's laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we hoped she always would on earth. She's free!"

Demi often spoke about her sister and how Franje was her biggest inspiration. Her sister was born with cerebellar agenesis, a rare condition which results in the absence of the cerebellum.

Demi's fiancé Tim Tebow posted an image of himself with Demi and Franje. 

"Our loss but heaven's gain," he wrote on social media.

MORE

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters keeps winning, joins Miss USA selection committee

Demi-Leigh is living the dream in America.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Demi-Leigh gets teary over Tim Tebow's passion to make a difference

Demi-Leigh is super proud of her man.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Somizi's hilarious Miss Universe attempt

Somizi is already producing them laughs.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi clears the air on suggestions he and Mohale wear the same clothes TshisaLIVE
  5. Police still investigating theft of Shimza's car worth over R2m TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘White people, you will no longer eat alone’ Malema’s EFF elections rally hits ...
'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa at ANC rally
X