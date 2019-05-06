TshisaLIVE

Flo Letoaba slams calls for SABC to 'stop recycling old faces' like hers

'What must I do with my experience then?' the news anchor asked

06 May 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
SABC news anchor Flo Letoaba.
SABC news anchor Flo Letoaba.
Image: Twitter/Flo Letoaba

Just a few weeks after her return to the SABC, news anchor Flo Letoaba has responded to a tweet aimed at her complaining that SABC is in the habit of "recycling" old faces on its platforms.

The news anchor said her experience has earned her the right to get jobs she has worked hard to be good at, no matter what the platform is.

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

"Someone tweeted SABC must stop recycling old faces like mine batho ba modimo, so what must I do with my experience? If I’m required for good remuneration, good working conditions I take it, like anyone would in any other industry? Don’t worry about my face, worry about my brain," she tweeted.

Many tweeps popped up in her mentions to express the same sentiments saying that they also don't understand why people took aim at broadcasters or personalities in the media when people in other fields of work, like accounting or medicine, can work in one place for decades without it being an issue.

Haaibo! Was DJ Zinhle on Date My Family? Well her look-a-like was

Hazel had everyone going crazy over her resemblance to DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Kairo shares the stage with DJ Zinhle & it was the cutest moment ever

DJ Zinhle shared a special moment with Kairo on stage.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Kelly K on interracial relationship with Chad: We don't really care

"Being in this relationship has taught me that love has no colour."
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'She's forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth': Demi-Leigh on sister's death

Tim Tebow: "Our loss but heaven's gain"
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi clears the air on suggestions he and Mohale wear the same clothes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X