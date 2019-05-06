IN MEMES | OPW's groom gave the bride his car keys on the first date!
Sthembile Ndlovu and Bio Kouabenan's love story wasn't the typical one OPW viewers have gotten used to, and when they saw what "fully trusting" a person can do, tweeps were inspired.
Sthembile and Bio met in 2016 at an internet café when Bio was printing out his business cards. He spotted Sthembile and he immediately loved her energy.
However, their first date didn't quite go as planned. It was a rocky start when he sent a driver to pick her up on the first date, but he got held up and was unable to show up. But an even bigger surprise was when Bio told Sthe to go home with his car keys and house keys for a week!
Needless to say, Sthe knew from that moment that the Ivory Coast-born businessman was one of a kind.
Twitter was still stuck on the "big" gesture of trust showed by Bio with his car and house. While some thought it was reckless, others found it romantic.
But one thing everyone agreed on was the fact that it was rare!
May have started on wrong foot for Us South African men, Musa Museleku bought his wives cars and now this guy bought groceries when he went to see mother Inlaw for the first time. ↗️↗️ #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/gJjLWjtKPs— Rochi_Rama (@RamaRochi) May 5, 2019
Car keys, home and family grocery. Guys! are you taking notes on how to buy yourself a relationship #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/BavgWrgE0j— Ivyn (@IvynDombo) May 5, 2019
The next guy I meet must give me keys to his house and car keys first day or else ayeke. Cause clearly we are out here playing small. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/O2DlZrNI7U— Valencia Sibiya (@ValenciaSibiya) May 5, 2019
I'm going to Hijack a car & leave it at my crushes house. 💍❤ #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/Rqnl0xFN9t— 06:59 🇿🇦 (@Thandiile_Swae) May 5, 2019
Car first date, take the car 🤔#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/KEcKm4Infy— Siyethemba Ntuli (@SiyethembaNtuli) May 5, 2019
When we talk about tall dark and handsome we are talking about this groom #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/P81MfbE9Yl— theeLet🇿🇦 (@letbaloyi) May 5, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding Future husband better give me car keys on our first date. Also he must buy groceries for my mom when I take him kithi. Uzothandwa wena baby khululeka. pic.twitter.com/yUYbpD3pwX— BlaQue (@yayah_hazel304) May 5, 2019
South African man will call every second to check where you are with his car #ourperfectwedding pic.twitter.com/C5Rje1ka6v— Glenda🌺 (@malebah) May 5, 2019
La bona banna baetsang bafwethu😩— ZeeCon🌸 (@ZeeSteefy) May 5, 2019
Give a girl your car and still ask if she has petrol 💆😍
Morena otlwa dithapelo tsaka🙏🏼#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/kao5eUpdw1
House and car keys first date? This is a serious man!#OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/1SqbQ3j4Sy— Mamzangwa (@Vuzu_M) May 5, 2019
#OurPerfectWedding ladies stop being materialistic, what if the car was a stolen car? What if the house was someone else's house who was tied up in another room nd wena you are driving around in his car. Ask questions plz. Haw pic.twitter.com/FwPQ99XHdp— Ray (@323i) May 5, 2019