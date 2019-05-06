IN MEMES | OPW's groom gave the bride his car keys on the first date!

Sthembile Ndlovu and Bio Kouabenan's love story wasn't the typical one OPW viewers have gotten used to, and when they saw what "fully trusting" a person can do, tweeps were inspired.

Sthembile and Bio met in 2016 at an internet café when Bio was printing out his business cards. He spotted Sthembile and he immediately loved her energy.

However, their first date didn't quite go as planned. It was a rocky start when he sent a driver to pick her up on the first date, but he got held up and was unable to show up. But an even bigger surprise was when Bio told Sthe to go home with his car keys and house keys for a week!

Needless to say, Sthe knew from that moment that the Ivory Coast-born businessman was one of a kind.

Twitter was still stuck on the "big" gesture of trust showed by Bio with his car and house. While some thought it was reckless, others found it romantic.

But one thing everyone agreed on was the fact that it was rare!