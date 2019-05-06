Kelly K on interracial relationship with Chad: We don't really care

People may look at Chad da Don and Kelly Khumalo differently because of their interracial relationship but the couple don't give a damn!

The pair, who hooked up on the set of Kelly Khumalo's music video last year, have heated up red carpets and headlines for their romance.

Speaking to TransAfrica Radio recently, Kelly opened up about the difficulties couples sometimes face in interracial relationships.

"There are parts of SA that are very welcoming to cross-race couples. There are parts of SA where when you step in people look at you funny and there are certain remarks. But for us, we don't really care."

She said that she's never been the kind of person to see colour and just falls in love with whoever she falls in love with.

"Being in this relationship has taught me that. It has taught me that love has no colour".

The couple have sometimes found themselves the victims of social media trolls and cyber bullying.

Kelly hasn't taken it lying down though recently telling a follower to stop sticking their nose in her love life.

"Our lives, our decisions. Don't f*cking tell us what to do," she wrote, before telling others to unfollow her if they didn't like what they saw.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Chad's mom Norma said it was sad to see people hate on the couple or call their romance a publicity stunt.

"I think it's ruthless and thoughtless for people to just label their love or what they have as a publicity stunt. Especially because there are children in this picture. Chad is besotted with those kids, we love those kids and they would never play with the kids' feelings in the name of publicity," she said.