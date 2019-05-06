Lexi Van: 'My hair is a mess, my skin is horrible but now my days are for him'

Lexi Van took to her Instagram to get real and candid about motherhood, opening up about how it has changed her and shifted her focus from herself to her son. Lexi explained this perfectly by posting two pictures - of her before she fell pregnant and after she had the baby.

“Picture on the right was taken yesterday, with leaking boobs and still in pain 19 days postpartum, how life has changed? Then: sexy, feisty, crazy, outgoing.”

She also offered some advice to new mothers, saying they must not be too hard on themselves as they will not always get their new roles right, while she assured them that it all gets better with time.

Her post received lots of comments from her followers, who also shared their stories on motherhood and how they are coping, with others praising her for keeping it real instead of showing the glamorous side to postpartum.