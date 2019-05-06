Lexi Van: 'My hair is a mess, my skin is horrible but now my days are for him'
Tv star opens up about how her little man is changing her life
Lexi Van took to her Instagram to get real and candid about motherhood, opening up about how it has changed her and shifted her focus from herself to her son. Lexi explained this perfectly by posting two pictures - of her before she fell pregnant and after she had the baby.
“Picture on the right was taken yesterday, with leaking boobs and still in pain 19 days postpartum, how life has changed? Then: sexy, feisty, crazy, outgoing.”
She also offered some advice to new mothers, saying they must not be too hard on themselves as they will not always get their new roles right, while she assured them that it all gets better with time.
Her post received lots of comments from her followers, who also shared their stories on motherhood and how they are coping, with others praising her for keeping it real instead of showing the glamorous side to postpartum.
View this post on Instagram
Picture on the right, was yesterday. (With leaking boobs and still in pain, 19 days Postpartum) How life has changed?! THEN: sexy, fiesty, crazy, outgoing... no worry or care in the world. I used just grab my cellphone and car keys and out i go... ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOW: "Babe, do you have his bag?" "Are there enough diapers, wipes and extra clothes" "sanitizers, extra blankets..." ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I still can't believe i get to call myself a mom. I'm in the early stages and to be honest, I couldn't be bothered about my looks right now. I'm a mess, i smell like a diary room, my hair's crazy, my skin is horrible, i can't lotion my legs, some days i forget to apply deodorant, i eat whilst breastfeeding, i dream about having that first cocktail again, i miss cuddling with my love, the list is endless... BUT now, my days are for the little man. I'm super good at multitasking, but now i forget to do most things too. New moms, trust me you'll mess up most days and feel like you aren't getting it right, but it gets better. Dont beat yourself up, take your time, cry and then get going again. Trust me. Shout out to all the moms who makes motherhood look glamorous but a bigger shout out to all the moms who are just keeping it real and messy 😉💖