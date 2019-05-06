Nadia Nakai, Reason & Gigi - Three lit moments from the Gigi Gang Show
Gigi Lamayne made history with her much-anticipated Gigi Gang Show on Saturday at the Elkah Stadium in Soweto.
Gigi is the first South African female hip hop artist to host a one-woman show in Africa.
She wowed the audience by performing a number of her hits, including Lobola and Bozza. In the weeks leading up to the performance, she said the show was not just to celebrate her, but all the women in hip hop.
Industry heavyweights, including Mshoza, Reason, Khuli Chana, Gabisile Tshabalala, Nomuzi Mabena and Nadia Nakai threw their weight behind her and delivered stunning performances.
Here are three of them:
Nadia Nakai
@Nadia_nakai is currently on stage at the #GigiGangShow @TshisaLIVE @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/JJ9m9X9tLH— Cebo Bhengu (@Cebo_Bhengu) May 4, 2019
Gigi Lamayne
@Gigi_Lamayne has taken to the @TshisaLIVE @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/dBMuv9i9Qo— Cebo Bhengu (@Cebo_Bhengu) May 4, 2019
Reason
@ReasonHD killing it on stage #GigiGangShow @TshisaLIVE @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZJDrldRh8M— Cebo Bhengu (@Cebo_Bhengu) May 4, 2019
Taking to Twitter to thank her fans and colleagues for their support, Gigi announced that the show's contract has been renewed and would go on for the next three years.
A special thank you to each and every one of you who helped me make history! Artists, sponsors, supporters and my team. Thank you for your love! Our contract has been renewed for the next three years with one of our sponsors! Here’s to women in Hip Hop #GigiGangShow— #GigiGangShow (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 5, 2019