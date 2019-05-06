Nadia Nakai, Reason & Gigi - Three lit moments from the Gigi Gang Show

Gigi Lamayne made history with her much-anticipated Gigi Gang Show on Saturday at the Elkah Stadium in Soweto.

Gigi is the first South African female hip hop artist to host a one-woman show in Africa.

She wowed the audience by performing a number of her hits, including Lobola and Bozza. In the weeks leading up to the performance, she said the show was not just to celebrate her, but all the women in hip hop.

Industry heavyweights, including Mshoza, Reason, Khuli Chana, Gabisile Tshabalala, Nomuzi Mabena and Nadia Nakai threw their weight behind her and delivered stunning performances.

Here are three of them:

Nadia Nakai