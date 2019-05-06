TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai, Reason & Gigi - Three lit moments from the Gigi Gang Show

06 May 2019 - 13:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rapper Gigi Lamayne made history on Saturday with her first ever Gigi Gang Show
Image: Instagram/Gigi Lamayne

Gigi Lamayne made history with her much-anticipated Gigi Gang Show on Saturday at the Elkah Stadium in Soweto.

Gigi is the first South African female hip hop artist to host a one-woman show in Africa.

She wowed the audience by performing a number of her hits, including Lobola and Bozza. In the weeks leading up to the performance, she said the show was not just to celebrate her, but all the women in hip hop.

Industry heavyweights, including Mshoza, Reason, Khuli Chana, Gabisile Tshabalala, Nomuzi Mabena and Nadia Nakai threw their weight behind her and delivered stunning performances.

Here are three of them:

Nadia Nakai

Gigi Lamayne

Reason

Taking to Twitter to thank her fans and colleagues for their support, Gigi announced that the show's contract has been renewed and would go on for the next three years. 

