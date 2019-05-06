TshisaLIVE

Ready to pop! Amy Schumer says she's also tired of being pregnant

06 May 2019 - 14:39 By Jessica Levitt
Tired of her being pregnant? Yeah, so is she.
Tired of her being pregnant? Yeah, so is she.
Image: Instagram/Amy Schumer

American actress and comedian Amy Schumer has poked fun at people saying that she's pregnant for forever, insisting that she feels the same.

Posting a picture of her belly, the comedian said that if that's how other people feel, imagine how she feels.

Amy has consistently poked fun at her size and mocked those who comment on her body.

In Instagram snaps, the comedian has posted pictures of her preggy belly, telling fans that she's having a boy.

