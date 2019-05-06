Ready to pop! Amy Schumer says she's also tired of being pregnant
American actress and comedian Amy Schumer has poked fun at people saying that she's pregnant for forever, insisting that she feels the same.
Posting a picture of her belly, the comedian said that if that's how other people feel, imagine how she feels.
Amy has consistently poked fun at her size and mocked those who comment on her body.
In Instagram snaps, the comedian has posted pictures of her preggy belly, telling fans that she's having a boy.
Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also we are having a boy. 🥳
Amy Schumer And Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing bump. Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like dicks not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder dicks. 👴 👍🏼🤮