Vusi Nova hits back at critics as celebs hit election rallies over the weekend
Here’s where some of your favs were
Just days before the nation heads to the polls in the 2019 national elections, Vusi Nova has had to fend off suggestions that he is misleading his followers in the search for coins.
AKA and Vusi were among the celebs attending the ANC Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg's Ellis Park stadium over the weekend and posed for a picture together.
But while many shared their approval of the post, others slammed the musician and suggested he was using his fame to influence his fans about the wrong party while chasing money.
Vusi responded by telling a follower that he was free to express himself however he wanted and urged fans to "go back to the drawing board".
"I think we live in a country where people are allowed to be free and express themselves and this is what you are doing, but for some reason you are not allowing me to exercise my rights!? Go back to the drawing board."
The follower hit back, claiming that Vusi was "trying to fool us again" and said it had nothing to do with rights and the muso was basically "telling us to still go vote for ANC after 25 years of misery".
Vusi wouldn't let the criticism hold him back and sent a response right back telling the follower that he didn't tell his followers to do anything like that.
Vusi was joined by several celebs at the ANC rally, including Oskido, DJ Mahoota, Rami Chuene and Nina Hastie.
Done and dusted #ANCSiyanqoba 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HlrR7iRwqF— oskidoibelieve (@OskidoIBelieve) May 5, 2019
Amandla! Getting good reports from my Fourways branch 🖤💚💛 #ward94 #GrowSouthAfrica #SiyanqobaRally #SiyanqobaANC #ANCSiyanqoba pic.twitter.com/5jbp6k0RBp— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) May 5, 2019
Comrade @ninahasty one of the programme directors at our #ANCSiyanqoba #SiyanqobaRally #EllisParkStadium . We remain true to our non racial and non sexist character. #VoteANC next week . pic.twitter.com/RKMtcFx13f— Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) May 5, 2019
While in Soweto, the EFF's Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium was attended by Duma Ntando, Ringo Madlingozi, Malaika hitmaker Tshedi Mholo, Mmabatho Montsho and Gabisile Tshabalala.
And while some of your favs were at the stadiums, DJ Sbu was out on the streets encouraging everybody to vote this Wednesday.