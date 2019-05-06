Vusi Nova hits back at critics as celebs hit election rallies over the weekend

But while many shared their approval of the post, others slammed the musician and suggested he was using his fame to influence his fans about the wrong party while chasing money.

Vusi responded by telling a follower that he was free to express himself however he wanted and urged fans to "go back to the drawing board".

"I think we live in a country where people are allowed to be free and express themselves and this is what you are doing, but for some reason you are not allowing me to exercise my rights!? Go back to the drawing board."

The follower hit back, claiming that Vusi was "trying to fool us again" and said it had nothing to do with rights and the muso was basically "telling us to still go vote for ANC after 25 years of misery".

Vusi wouldn't let the criticism hold him back and sent a response right back telling the follower that he didn't tell his followers to do anything like that.

Vusi was joined by several celebs at the ANC rally, including Oskido, DJ Mahoota, Rami Chuene and Nina Hastie.