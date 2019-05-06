TshisaLIVE

Vusi Nova hits back at critics as celebs hit election rallies over the weekend

Here’s where some of your favs were

06 May 2019 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Vusi Nova was at an ANC rally over the weekend.
Vusi Nova was at an ANC rally over the weekend.
Image: VusiNova via Instagram

Just days before the nation heads to the polls in the 2019 national elections, Vusi Nova has had to fend off suggestions that he is misleading his followers in the search for coins.

AKA and Vusi were among the celebs attending the ANC Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg's Ellis Park stadium over the weekend and posed for a picture together.

View this post on Instagram

History in the making!

A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1) on

But while many shared their approval of the post, others slammed the musician and suggested he was using his fame to influence his fans about the wrong party while chasing money.

Vusi responded by telling a follower that he was free to express himself however he wanted and urged fans to "go back to the drawing board".

"I think we live in a country where people are allowed to be free and express themselves and this is what you are doing, but for some reason you are not allowing me to exercise my rights!? Go back to the drawing board."

The follower hit back, claiming that Vusi was "trying to fool us again" and said it had nothing to do with rights and the muso was basically "telling us to still go vote for ANC after 25 years of misery".

Vusi wouldn't let the criticism hold him back and sent a response right back telling the follower that he didn't tell his followers to do anything like that.

Vusi was joined by several celebs at the ANC rally, including Oskido, DJ Mahoota, Rami Chuene and Nina Hastie.

While in Soweto, the EFF's Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando Stadium was attended by Duma Ntando, Ringo Madlingozi, Malaika hitmaker Tshedi Mholo, Mmabatho Montsho and Gabisile Tshabalala.

And while some of your favs were at the stadiums, DJ Sbu was out on the streets encouraging everybody to vote this Wednesday.

MORE

WATCH | Shimza sings the ANC's praises, but not everyone is convinced

DJ Shimza got tongues wagging again after speaking at an ANC event on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Phumzile Sitole clears the air: I voted but it's not an ANC endorsement

'Orange Is The New Black' star was not impressed.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema: Stay away from me!

Papa Penny was clearly peeved by Julius Malema.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi clears the air on suggestions he and Mohale wear the same clothes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X