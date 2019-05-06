TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kairo shares the stage with DJ Zinhle & it was the cutest moment ever

06 May 2019 - 09:41 By Jessica Levitt
It was a special moment between mom and daughter.
It was a special moment between mom and daughter.
Image: 947 via Instagram

DJ Zinhle gave her daughter Kairo a taste of fandom after bringing her onto the stage during her set at Joburg Day.

Pictures and video footage of the sweet moment have been shared on social media.

Not a stranger to fame (Hello, Kairo has her own Instagram account with more than 400,000 followers) Kairo handled the moment perfectly.

Wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, she held onto her mom's neck as the crowd jeered.

On her Insta, a video of the moment was posted with the cheeky caption "Mommy, when do I get paid for this gig?"

View this post on Instagram

Mommy when do I get paid for this gig?

A post shared by Kairo 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes) on

MORE

5 times Kairo melted our hearts with her cuteness

Kairo is a superstar in the making.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Zinhle: I want to show that you can be a superstar & a mom, but it isn’t easy

"You have to be true to yourself. You have to believe in not only your talent but also your decisions."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Visa snag means Kairo won’t be going to America & the internet is spitting mad

Kairo wants AKA to take her doll with him to make sure he wins.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi clears the air on suggestions he and Mohale wear the same clothes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X