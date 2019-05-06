WATCH | Kairo shares the stage with DJ Zinhle & it was the cutest moment ever

DJ Zinhle gave her daughter Kairo a taste of fandom after bringing her onto the stage during her set at Joburg Day.

Pictures and video footage of the sweet moment have been shared on social media.

Not a stranger to fame (Hello, Kairo has her own Instagram account with more than 400,000 followers) Kairo handled the moment perfectly.

Wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, she held onto her mom's neck as the crowd jeered.

On her Insta, a video of the moment was posted with the cheeky caption "Mommy, when do I get paid for this gig?"