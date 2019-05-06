TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu on proposing to her bae: If you love your man, why wait?

Her and bae's rings cost R61,000

06 May 2019 - 12:45 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zodwa Wabantu and bae Ntobeko Linda are engaged.
Zodwa Wabantu and bae Ntobeko Linda are engaged.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Libram

Eat your hearts out, ladies, Ntobeko Linda is off the market. This after Zodwa popped the question to her lifetime bae.

Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her going down on one her knee at Eyadini Lounge, in Durban, and asking Ntobeko to marry her.

And get outfits ready fam, the wedding is in June.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said that the clock is ticking for her to get married and so she decided to take the initiative before Ntobeko "runs away".

"I love him, he has been with me through it all. I'm old and checking my time to marry him before I run out of time or he leaves me."

Zodwa took to Instagram to reveal that the rings were worth a combined R61,000

She said that she bought the ring from the money she made from twerking and dancing.

She said her bae was taken by surprise by the proposal.

Ntobeko told TshisaLIVE that he was over the moon and ready to marry his fiancée

"This is not a public stunt. It's real and I can't wait for our marriage journey. I love her because she's truthful and fights for what she wants. I'm head over heels with my queen."

While the fact that Zodwa proposed may have raised eyebrows, Ntobeko said he was not worried about those people calling him names.

"What's the difference if the engagement proposal is done by a man or woman. I don't care what people say because they have been calling us names.

"If you love your man why wait for him to put a ring on it? You can also do the same if you are in a relationship."

It's 2019 ladies, what are we waiting for? Let's put the ring on it

Watch the video of the proposal below.

MORE:

WATCH | Money, sex and Khanyi Mbau: Zodwa Wabantu's reality show is loading

May 25. Make sure you set your reminders.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Zodwa: I don’t get angry until men try to sleep with me

Zodwa is gatvol of men trying their luck.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zodwa 'won't do anything' about her weight gain

I'm sorry I won't do anything
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  2. Steve Hofmeyr offers R10k cash if you smash your DStv decoder TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi clears the air on suggestions he and Mohale wear the same clothes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X