Zodwa Wabantu on proposing to her bae: If you love your man, why wait?

Eat your hearts out, ladies, Ntobeko Linda is off the market. This after Zodwa popped the question to her lifetime bae.

Zodwa Wabantu took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her going down on one her knee at Eyadini Lounge, in Durban, and asking Ntobeko to marry her.

And get outfits ready fam, the wedding is in June.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said that the clock is ticking for her to get married and so she decided to take the initiative before Ntobeko "runs away".

"I love him, he has been with me through it all. I'm old and checking my time to marry him before I run out of time or he leaves me."

Zodwa took to Instagram to reveal that the rings were worth a combined R61,000

She said that she bought the ring from the money she made from twerking and dancing.