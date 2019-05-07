DStv decoder smashing & racist accusations - Five must-read stories on Steve Hofmeyr & MultiChoice

A 2014 tweet by Steve Hofmeyr in which he called black people the "architects of apartheid" has cost him his relationship with MultiChoice, and the feud between him and the company shows no sign of ending anytime soon, if at all.

The company remains firm in its decisions to pull his music video from the nominations in the Ghoema Afrikaans Music Awards and ban his content from airing on its platforms.

Here are five must-read stories that sum up what has happened so far:

MultiChoice stands firm on its decision

Three weeks ago, MultiChoice said it would stand by its decision to remove a music video by Steve Hofmeyr from the Ghoema Afrikaans Music Awards. The music video, which features other artists including Ruhan Du Toit, was nominated in the Best Music Video category.

This after the company threatened to pull out as a sponsor of the event, if Steve's music video was not removed from the nominees. MultiChoice said it decided to do this because its views were not aligned with those of Hofmeyr.