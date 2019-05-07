DStv decoder smashing & racist accusations - Five must-read stories on Steve Hofmeyr & MultiChoice
A 2014 tweet by Steve Hofmeyr in which he called black people the "architects of apartheid" has cost him his relationship with MultiChoice, and the feud between him and the company shows no sign of ending anytime soon, if at all.
The company remains firm in its decisions to pull his music video from the nominations in the Ghoema Afrikaans Music Awards and ban his content from airing on its platforms.
Here are five must-read stories that sum up what has happened so far:
MultiChoice stands firm on its decision
Three weeks ago, MultiChoice said it would stand by its decision to remove a music video by Steve Hofmeyr from the Ghoema Afrikaans Music Awards. The music video, which features other artists including Ruhan Du Toit, was nominated in the Best Music Video category.
This after the company threatened to pull out as a sponsor of the event, if Steve's music video was not removed from the nominees. MultiChoice said it decided to do this because its views were not aligned with those of Hofmeyr.
Steve Hofmeyr MultiChoice content ban
Less than a week ago, the company further announced that it would no longer air any content from Hofmeyr, a decision that was met with mixed responses from the public and the musician's supporters.
While some praised MultiChoice for "muting the racist", some came to his defence, saying they believed the company had "taken it too far".
Steve's response
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Steve called MultiChoice's decision not to air his content or any that featured him "old-school censorship." He said although he was disappointed, he would not fight this decision but would instead take his content elsewhere.
"Special funeral for DStv dish"
After a video of a Steve Hofmeyr fan breaking his DStv satellite dish in solidarity with the musician circulated on social media, Steve said he too was planning a "special funeral" for his dish and would cancel his subscription with the company.
Steve's recording of DStv contract cancellation
Steve shared with his Instagram followers a video he had taken, of him cancelling his DStv subscription because the company banned him and was "captured". "MultiChoice is racist and is captured, they are friends with the Guptas and they just boycotted an artist, Steve Hofmeyr."