Here's what Trevor Noah wore to the Met Gala
While some of the world's biggest stars were hitting the Met Gala red carpet in frills and frocks, SA's Trevor Noah showed up to the swanky event in a slightly more casual T-shirt and suit combo.
This year's theme was Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion and drew a whole range of looks from Cardi B's overflowing dress to Harry Styles' sheer jumpsuit.
Our Trevor is pretty much a regular at these things now and decided to sport a more low-key outfit.
But it wasn't without its spice.
The simple white shirt carried a message in black lettering.
It's words of wisdom? "This is all a formality."
Classic!
The reactions on social media were mixed.
@Trevornoah in @OffWht ❤️ @virgilabloh ❤️ Met Gala 2019 pic.twitter.com/If4WNFcnQq— Miss Ducasse (@Karabo_Ducasse) May 7, 2019
Me seeing @Trevornoah show up in a boring ass suit at this years met gala pic.twitter.com/9DHg6OEZLH— Brandtley Crucified (@BrandtleyC) May 7, 2019
@ trevor noah at the met gala https://t.co/wZf5NcDdUR— your best (am)E(rican)-Girl (@__demiguise__) May 7, 2019
Trevor doing the met equivalent of going to a Halloween party with a "this is my costume" shirt— Kevin J. Harrington (@KJHcomedy) May 7, 2019
BEST DRESSED MET GALA:— mia✨ (@the_nine_nine) May 7, 2019
1. JANELLE MONAE
2. ZENDAYA
3. RYAN MURPHY
4. DARREN CRISS
5. EZRA MILLER
and honorable mentions for trevor noah and hailee steinfeld for sticking with the theme #MetGala2019