Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap
Apparently "opposites attract"
Just one picture of AKA and DJ Zinhle is all it took for the DJ to dominate Twitter's trends list as people weigh in on their love.
After months of public speculation on whether the two are back together, AKA finally "broke the silence" and made their relationship Instagram official.
While some have shown the two some love, the picture which has been liked more than 150,000 times seems to have drawn more backlash than positive responses.
DJ Zinhle was criticised for taking back AKA, who once left her for Bonang, and is being called anything from "desperate" to "an ambassador of forgiveness".
While neither Zinhle or AKA has responded to the backlash, Twitter remains divided on Zinhle's decision to take him back.
Zinhle can never be good enough for him. She is an option and he'll treat her as such. That is a fact mntase. We'll sip on Bonang's champagne and wait for the drama to unfold. He will nyisa her again. He is just waiting for something better to come his way.— nonhle (@nonhlemtho) May 6, 2019
A fool in love makes no sense to me, I actually think you are a fool if you do not love. Don’t let this apps fool you, Love is a beautiful thing. I am so Happy for DJ Zinhle and AKA. pic.twitter.com/2Jc7ZRi7gv— Emmanuel Manny Bukweya (@bukweya10) May 6, 2019
Zeenation, you don't have to defend Zinhle on anything. We've done that and those who don't want to get it won't, leave it and embrace the parents' relationship. I have no time to be tweeting and checking on hates when there's something beautiful to celebrate ❤️❤️— Gone girl worldwide💕 (@Zinhle_iPearls) May 6, 2019
He's with DJ Zinhle cz he can't be with Bonang. I mean he even featured her in the music video. Let's not be dumb ladies... If Bonang wants him back, she can take him. No man can be stolen, they choose to leave us. Zinhle is a safer option cz she loves him more than he loves her— nonhle (@nonhlemtho) May 6, 2019
Out of all the things that could possibly depress you, you chose Dj Zinhle and AKA's relationship? These two beautiful people? We will build them a statue if need be.. Put that shit in Union Buildings, next to Nelson Mandela statue.. Because they're iconic 😛😛😍😍🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Nzljg2iUZa— Lira Elle 🌈 🍑 (@ElleLiraGobeni) May 6, 2019
Aka and Dj Zinhle is exactly the content I signed up for, OMG they so cute 😭😭💕 pic.twitter.com/rVFlWqScPD— Feather Nation ❤ (@Katle_goo) May 6, 2019
And God said let there be this... 😍😍😍😍😍😍 AKA and Dj Zinhle are just 😩😍♥️😭 I'm happy. #Zeenation #Megacy pic.twitter.com/sDKxL0Nb0x— SiyandaPeterson🎈 (@siyah_94) May 6, 2019