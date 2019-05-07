Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap

Just one picture of AKA and DJ Zinhle is all it took for the DJ to dominate Twitter's trends list as people weigh in on their love.

After months of public speculation on whether the two are back together, AKA finally "broke the silence" and made their relationship Instagram official.

While some have shown the two some love, the picture which has been liked more than 150,000 times seems to have drawn more backlash than positive responses.

DJ Zinhle was criticised for taking back AKA, who once left her for Bonang, and is being called anything from "desperate" to "an ambassador of forgiveness".