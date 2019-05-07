TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie’s hard times: From breaking up to moving in with family

07 May 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Modiadie has had one heck of a year.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

A year after suffering heartbreak and moving in with family for a bit, things are looking up for TV and radio host Pearl Modiadie.

Pearl experienced a rocky 2018, splitting from her bae. As a result she had to make some changes to her living arrangement and ended up staying with family and then a hotel. 

Reflecting on her struggles this week on Twitter, Pearl said it was a lesson that setbacks are just temporary.

"I was heartbroken this time last year. There was a change of plans in my love life and we had to cancel a property purchase. I moved in with my sister's family for a week then lived in a hotel for a couple of months."

Pearl is doing much better and shared the good news that she is moving into her new home in less than a month.

Soon messages of support flooded her inbox and mentions, including from 5FM radio host and former Generations actress Thando Thabethe.

Thando said they were both in the same boat, after she split from her fiancé around the same time last year.

