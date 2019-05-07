Sophie Ndaba on longevity and re-inventing herself

Sophie Ndaba has lived through and survived many storms, both private and publicly, but she’s still standing and it has a lot to do with treating herself and her skills like the royalty she’s become synonymous with.

Perhaps even before she knew that that she would become a household name, her Generations’ character name Queen made the statement on her behalf and now, over 20 years later, she’s still reigning supreme while slaying in her own lane.

“Acting will always be my first and last love. But I went from being ‘darling’ and all those Queen-related mannerisms and all of a sudden I was myself. People were finally introduced to me,” she told TshisaLIVE in an interview recently.

“I don’t think it’s a transition per say. I would say it’s more me showing my versatility as a performer. As performers we are diverse, most of us do multiple, different things in the industry. Others do theatre, others dance, sing, present and so much more. It’s vital that one is flexible, to be able to branch out and do anything and everything within the arts.”

From being known as an actress and businesswoman, in 2019 Sophie re-introduced herself as a TV presenter and host on the e.tv talk show Hashtags.

Something she said was well overdue because as much as Queen had helped her establish her name in the industry, it was time for Sophie to hog the spotlight.

“It was time. People were used to Queen who, for lack of a better word, could be mistaken for a dumb person, or was blonde. Blonde in the sense that she was oblivious to most things. Having said that, I played that character for many years and it made people typecast me as an actor and even mistake that character for the real me.”

Sophie said part of re-inventing herself came with first taking on different kinds of acting roles, like on Isidingo, and also making sure her business does excellent work that speaks for itself. When she isn’t on the screen, Sophie is pouring her focus into her businesses, a legacy she’s determined leave for her children.

"You know, when all's said and done, I am most proud of the fact that I came into this as a teenager with nothing, I couldn't afford nothing even to further my studies. But I took my leap of faith, became a model, an actress, businesswoman. I did that through all the storms. I fight, I never give up."

Sophie is not set on retiring from acting just yet but says she’s waiting for the God-ordained opportunity. In the meantime, she’s embracing Hashtags and is queening in that space!