WATCH | 'You can shop at Woolworths when you vote DA': video pokes fun at campaign

Never mind Ramaphosa, Malema and Maimane: The Kiffness have taken over the political scene just in time for the general election.

Okay, so the title of the track is Mmu$i Maimane but that doesn't mean the leader of the Democratic Alliance is in the video. He's just the subject. And motivation.

The video has been viewed more than 150,000 times.

In it, The Kiffness use R100 notes with the face of Harambe. He is the gorilla who died at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden after being shot by a zoo worker who saw the gorilla had a three-year-old boy in his enclosure.

"All these other haters shop at Pick n Pay. You can shop at Woolworths when you vote DA," is just one of the lines from the video.