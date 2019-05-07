'We all know you'll make a great leader'- Davido endorses Juju

As Mzansi prepares to head to the polls tomorrow, Nigerian superstar Davido has wished EFF leader Julius Malema the best of luck and said the man will make a great leader.

The Fall hitmaker has never shied away from speaking politics in his home country and took to Instagram ahead of SA's polls.

Posting a picture of Malema, Davido wrote: "Good luck on the 8th of May, sir! We all know you will make a great leader."

He then addressed his fans in SA, telling them to "be safe as you go out and make your choice".

He ended his post by encouraging his followers to #VoteEFF.