'We all know you'll make a great leader'- Davido endorses Juju
The 'Fall' hit maker encouraged his followers to vote EFF
As Mzansi prepares to head to the polls tomorrow, Nigerian superstar Davido has wished EFF leader Julius Malema the best of luck and said the man will make a great leader.
The Fall hitmaker has never shied away from speaking politics in his home country and took to Instagram ahead of SA's polls.
Posting a picture of Malema, Davido wrote: "Good luck on the 8th of May, sir! We all know you will make a great leader."
He then addressed his fans in SA, telling them to "be safe as you go out and make your choice".
He ended his post by encouraging his followers to #VoteEFF.
While his post split opinions in the comments section, Ntando Duma and Babalwa Mneno applauded the star for his stance.
Barbz came to Julius' defence earlier this year when a social media user mentioned Malema in a claim that South Africans believe most Nigerians are involved in drugs and hated other Africans.
"You [are] directing your anger at the wrong person! Julius forever backs all foreign blacks in SA, especially Nigerians," she wrote.