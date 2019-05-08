How Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is building a global brand

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' reign as Miss Universe may be over, but don't for a second think that that is the end of her road.

When she was crowned Miss South Africa, Demi said that she wanted to show the world the riches of her country and empower women. Using her star status as Miss Universe, Demi continued to promote her Unbreakable campaign, which saw her travel around the country to hold workshops teaching women how to handle violent situations.

Demi's relationship with American sportsman Tim Tebow has thrusted her further into the spotlight. She said that having a partner who is understanding of her career as well as what she hopes to achieve has made all the difference.

The beauty queen has continued to gain international recognition after handing over her crown in 2018.

Recently she was selected to be part of the Miss USA selection panel, a feat she labelled as an honour.