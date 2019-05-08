TshisaLIVE

Inside DJ Zinhle's house in 11 snaps

08 May 2019 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle has given fans a glimpse of her home on occasion.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

DJ Zinhle is leadership in the interior decorating game, if you don't believe then just check out her crib.

Zinhle moved into her place ages ago but has slowly been beautifying the place up, giving fans a glimpse of her place on occasion.

Check out what the place looked like shortly after she first moved in:

SNAPS: A peek inside DJ Zinhle's new crib

After more than two years of construction, Dj Zinhle's new crib is just about complete, with the star giving fans an intimate look at the new place ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

From giant flower murals in her walk-in closet to all white furniture, Zinhle has made her home into a sanctuary and serious #HouseGoals.

We scoured her feed to find just 11 pics of her place that had us totes obsessed!

View this post on Instagram

🏡 | Follow @jiyane_atelier

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

View this post on Instagram

🏠 | Follow: @jiyane_atelier

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

View this post on Instagram

Already missing home.

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

View this post on Instagram

@thesanhair @dreythemakeupartist

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

View this post on Instagram

How blessed am I? 👑 👑

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

