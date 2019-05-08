Inside DJ Zinhle's house in 11 snaps
DJ Zinhle is leadership in the interior decorating game, if you don't believe then just check out her crib.
Zinhle moved into her place ages ago but has slowly been beautifying the place up, giving fans a glimpse of her place on occasion.
Check out what the place looked like shortly after she first moved in:
From giant flower murals in her walk-in closet to all white furniture, Zinhle has made her home into a sanctuary and serious #HouseGoals.
We scoured her feed to find just 11 pics of her place that had us totes obsessed!
View this post on Instagram
@galaxyblindsjhb / @buymyblindsonline.co.za added colour to my scullery.. Super cute blinds. Great work guys. . . . #kitchen #homedexor #interiorinspiration #decorations #housedecor #homedecoration #decoridea #decorationideas #interiorforinspo #decorating #livingroominspiration #homefurnishings #homeinterior #homedesigning #livingroomdecor #interiordecorations #myinteriorstyle #interiorstyling #interior_and_living #easyinterieur #interiorlovers #homeinsporation #lovelyinterior #diningtabledecor #diningroomdecor #diningtable #dinningroomdecor #masterbedroom #diningroomtable