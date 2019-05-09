TshisaLIVE

AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman'

On the ANC's biggest day, AKA made sure its leader met Zinhle

09 May 2019 - 07:43 By Jessica Levitt
No more rumours. They're back and happy.
Image: AKA via Instagram

As if you needed any more confirmation that Zinhle and AKA are back together, the rapper confirmed it. To the president. As one does.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took part in Instagram live videos with celebrities on election day on Wednesday, urging followers to cast their votes.

In a live video on AKA's feed, Zinhle started off by helping AKA find the president's handle so the two could connect.

"You do it for me baby. I can't do this thing," said AKA.

Next thing the pres is on AKA's timeline.

AKA said it was an historic day and showed off his inked thumb.

"I hope all those who follow you vote and vote right," said the pres.

And that's when AKA took a gap.

"Babe, come say hi to president. I want to introduce you to my woman. Babe, make quick. The president is on the phone."

Take a moment to let that sink in. It's the elections. Political pundits say it will be the ANC's toughest election yet. And AKA wants the leader of the ruling party to meet bae.

But wait, there's more.

The pres is obviously up to date with their relationship status.

"Hi Zinhle. Are you well?" he asked, before Zinhle appeared on screen.

Levels, bra. Levels.

Zinhle met the pres through bae.
Image: Instagram/AKA

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the man at the helm of the ANC, has to embody many different characters in order to reach all his audiences. We followed Cyril Ramaphosa on his campaign trail to show you his different faces.

