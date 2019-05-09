TshisaLIVE

Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash

A tweep claimed sis was benefiting from a 'corrupt government' and B killed her with kindness

09 May 2019 - 10:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang Matheba said we are voting to make a change.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Bonang has hit back at criticism after her Instagram Live conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Queen B was one of several celebs who had live chats with the president on Wednesday, with Ramaphosa also calling DJ Tira, AKA and DJ Zinhle.

And while Bonang was excited by the call and even made the president a custom box to deliver her champopo to him, she was slammed by a follower on social media who claimed that B was promoting a broken country and benefiting from a "corrupt government".

"It's so ironic and also sad to see people we look up to promote the state that our country is in. The minorities who support you, Bonang, are dying and suffering daily but I guess you benefit more from this corrupt government than any of us here just trying to survive another day."

While some of her followers put the critic in her place and said it was Bonang's choice on who to vote for, Bonang addressed the fan head on.

She said that we were voting to make a change and urged the follower to stay positive.

"We voted to change it. Smile, Leigh. Our country could be worse."

Bonang encouraged all her fans to vote in the elections, reassuring the president that she was "very woke" and spreading the gospel of voting.

