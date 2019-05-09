TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest: I am cool with people walking out of my life

09 May 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper Cassper Nyovest says he ain't afraid to go about life solo, as long as his family got his back.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

The more Cassper Nyovest tweets the more he's making it known that he has no time for people who have no regard for him. That's his story and he's sticking to it!

The rapper took to Twitter, totally unprovoked, to share the life lessons he has learned 'the hard way'. He wrote that it's okay with living life with nobody but your family in your corner anda healthy dose of self-love.

If you ain't Cassper or his family, then you are but a fleeting presence in his life. One he could easily live without should the need arise.

"I know we all want to be loved but don't be afraid of being alone. I've learned to love myself before anyone and I am very cool with people walking out of my life. Only people I honestly can't live without, is my family. The rest, ra khapana fela mo lifeng," he said.

It seems that is Cassper's daily song these days because he went and RT'd another tweep that said the same thing in a simpler way.

Cass is fast becoming the king of this 'self-cav' thing fam!

