Ice Prince releases memoir: I want to correct false dreams & inspire

Multi-award winning Nigerian hip-hop star Panshak "Ice Prince" Zamani wants the youth of Mzansi to learn lessons from his life and has released a book to help inspire them.

After four years of working on the book, the BET Award winner launched The Nigerian Dream on Tuesday night in Sandton.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the muso said he was inspired to write the book because he wanted to show the rising generation that they could achieve their dreams.

"It came from my love for reading. I love to read and tell stories, whether it is in acting, music or a book form. It also came from me wanting to share my idea of the dream life and how it can be obtained."

He said part of this was correcting the belief that people were only a success if they made millions and then retired into politics.

"There is a kind of fake dream that exists in the part of the world that I come from. It is that you must be the best at what you do, and when you are old and retired, you join politics. I don't think it is a good narrative. Not everybody has to return to a life of politics. That is part of the reason why I wanted to tell a different dream using my story."

The book touches on Ice Prince's life, regrets and triumphs. It also follows themes of family, community and fortune.