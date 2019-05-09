Kelly Khumalo: We got baptised together to signify our commitment to each other

Kelly Khumalo and rapper Chad da Don have taken their romance to a whole new level by getting baptised together.

The songstress took to Instagram to share pictures of the special moment.

"Today was a very special day for my husband and I, we got baptised together as a couple to signify our commitment to each other and God's purpose for our lives," Kelly said.

Chad echoed Kelly's sentiment.

"With God there is always a chance for a New Fresh Start!"

Kelly and Chad got back together last month after hitting a bumpy patch in their relationship which resulted in them splitting up for a few weeks.

However, since finding their way back to each other it seems like they're stronger than ever.

Just days ago, Chad whisked Kelly off for a romantic getaway and surprised her with a ring that is impressive AF.

Here's a glimpse into their baptism.