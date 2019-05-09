Kelly Khumalo: We got baptised together to signify our commitment to each other
Kelly Khumalo and rapper Chad da Don have taken their romance to a whole new level by getting baptised together.
The songstress took to Instagram to share pictures of the special moment.
"Today was a very special day for my husband and I, we got baptised together as a couple to signify our commitment to each other and God's purpose for our lives," Kelly said.
Chad echoed Kelly's sentiment.
"With God there is always a chance for a New Fresh Start!"
Kelly and Chad got back together last month after hitting a bumpy patch in their relationship which resulted in them splitting up for a few weeks.
However, since finding their way back to each other it seems like they're stronger than ever.
Just days ago, Chad whisked Kelly off for a romantic getaway and surprised her with a ring that is impressive AF.
Here's a glimpse into their baptism.
View this post on Instagram
Today was a very special day for my husband and I, we got baptized together as a couple to signify our commitment to each other and Gods purpose for our lives, who better to do it than @atboshoff a man of God that both my husband and I love respect and admire. @nellieboshoff @marcusgloak thank you for being so supportive🙏🏾❤️ 📸 by @hyenaphiriproduction #EndlessJEHOVASEASON #YourWillLordNotMine
View this post on Instagram
SPECIAL DAY FOR US TODAY Kelly and Myself got Baptized by my hero and Pastor @atboshoff Clean and Washed in Jesus Name With GOD there is always a chance for a New Fresh Start! He Loves you more than you know 🙏Thank you @nellieboshoff @marcusgloak for everything ✨#whathasbeenblessedcannotbecursed 📷 @hyenaphiriproduction