Kelly Khumalo: We got baptised together to signify our commitment to each other

09 May 2019 - 14:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don are #couplegoals.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo and rapper Chad da Don have taken their romance to a whole new level by getting baptised together. 

The songstress took to Instagram to share pictures of the special moment. 

"Today was a very special day for my husband and I, we got baptised together as a couple to signify our commitment to each other and God's purpose for our lives," Kelly said. 

Chad echoed Kelly's sentiment. 

"With God there is always a chance for a New Fresh Start!" 

Kelly and Chad got back together last month after hitting a bumpy patch in their relationship which resulted in them splitting up for a few weeks. 

However, since finding their way back to each other it seems like they're stronger than ever. 

Just days ago, Chad whisked Kelly off for a romantic getaway and surprised her with a ring that is impressive AF. 

Here's a glimpse into their baptism. 

