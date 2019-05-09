Kgomotso Christopher weighs in on 'weak' election ink

As political parties wait for the final election results, voters have reflected on the voting process and one of the most talked-about elements has been the "indelible ink" which some of our celebs, including Kgomotso Christopher, have spoken out on.

The ink, which is supposed to be semi-permanent, is meant to stain a voter's finger for a period of time during elections to prevent electoral fraud such as double voting.

Many South Africans found themselves questioning the "brand" used in the 2019 general elections on Wednesday, when it faded away easily from their fingers.

Kgomotso was one of the people who shared her experience of the "fast-fading" ink.

"Bought a pie on my way to line up to vote at 6am. Ate the pie at 8.30am when I got home. Realised as I licked my fingers that I was licking the ink off," she said.