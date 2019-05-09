Kgomotso Christopher weighs in on 'weak' election ink
The actress shared her experience of the 'fast-fading' ink
As political parties wait for the final election results, voters have reflected on the voting process and one of the most talked-about elements has been the "indelible ink" which some of our celebs, including Kgomotso Christopher, have spoken out on.
The ink, which is supposed to be semi-permanent, is meant to stain a voter's finger for a period of time during elections to prevent electoral fraud such as double voting.
Many South Africans found themselves questioning the "brand" used in the 2019 general elections on Wednesday, when it faded away easily from their fingers.
Kgomotso was one of the people who shared her experience of the "fast-fading" ink.
"Bought a pie on my way to line up to vote at 6am. Ate the pie at 8.30am when I got home. Realised as I licked my fingers that I was licking the ink off," she said.
Bought a pie on my way to line up to vote at 6am. Ate the pie at 8:30am when I got home. Realised as I licked my fingers that I was licking the ink off...so sommer used my fingernail to totally scrape it off😂. I also remember the two-week ink-stain tender of yesteryear🤔 https://t.co/EyYSUZZSzn— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 8, 2019
The IEC took to their official Twitter account to dismiss some "myths" about the ink, after complaints started dominating social media timelines.
"Unfortunately there are recurring themes of disinformation with every election. It's not true that you can't vote with fake nails. The indelible ink used to mark thumbs is effective and is one of a number of safeguards to protect the integrity of elections results," the IEC said in a tweet.
Other people also shared their concern about the "weak" ink, including actor Vuyo Ngcukana and model Blue Mbombo.
We need to return the tender to the team who dealt ka bo 2004.... took a good fortnight for that ish to fade.— marang setshwaelo (@marangdream) May 8, 2019
So we all have the secret formula pic.twitter.com/MjWHYw50fQ— Kgadi ya Bakone (@Miss_Matlala) May 9, 2019
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it would ask for an explanation from the company that provided the supposed indelible ink, following revelations that the ink was easily removable. #ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/Ak3OhZkqAu— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) May 9, 2019