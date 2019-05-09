TshisaLIVE

Kgomotso Christopher weighs in on 'weak' election ink

The actress shared her experience of the 'fast-fading' ink

09 May 2019 - 11:37 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Kgomotso Christopher also asked about the ink used by the ICE officials on voting day.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

As political parties wait for the final election results, voters have reflected on the voting process and one of the most talked-about elements has been the "indelible ink" which some of our celebs, including Kgomotso Christopher, have spoken out on.

The ink, which is supposed to be semi-permanent, is meant to stain a voter's finger for a period of time during elections to prevent electoral fraud such as double voting.

Many South Africans found themselves questioning the "brand" used in the 2019 general elections on Wednesday, when it faded away easily from their fingers.

Kgomotso was one of the people who shared her experience of the "fast-fading" ink.

"Bought a pie on my way to line up to vote at 6am. Ate the pie at 8.30am when I got home. Realised as I licked my fingers that I was licking the ink off," she said.

The IEC took to their official Twitter account to dismiss some "myths" about the ink, after complaints started dominating social media timelines. 

"Unfortunately there are recurring themes of disinformation with every election. It's not true that you can't vote with fake nails. The indelible ink used to mark thumbs is effective and is one of a number of safeguards to protect the integrity of elections results," the IEC said in a tweet.

Other people also shared their concern about the "weak" ink, including actor Vuyo Ngcukana and model Blue Mbombo.

