Lexi Van: It's going to take a while for me to get my flat tummy back

09 May 2019 - 06:19 By Jessica Levitt
Lexi Van says it's okay not to be okay.
Image: Instagram/Lexi Van

Lexi Van is keeping her mom journey real, telling fans that as much as she loves being a mom, it's been an emotional journey.

Lexi posted a picture of herself heavily pregnant and another at three-weeks postpartum.

She said that moms have to be emotionally ready to accept the changes that come with motherhood.

The reality TV star said that she was having an emotional day and urged other moms to realise that it's okay not to be okay.

"Today I'm just feeling really emotional. Everything effects me and catches me off guard. But for now I'll just try and enjoy every second with my boy."

Swipe left to look at her before and after pictures.  

View this post on Instagram

41 weeks in >>>> 3 weeks out New moms. I'm 3 weeks post partum, and the way my body has changed, has really affected me. Pregnancy is beautiful and I'm so blessed to have experienced it. But one can't helo but to, obviously, notice the physical changes. Moms, be ready to be emotionally strong to accept the hectic changes that comes with motherhood 😥😥😥 It's going to take a while for me to get back to my flat tummy and fitness routine... today I'm just feeling really emotional, everything affects me, and it catches me off guard but for now, I'll try and enjoy every second with my boy 💙 Sending lots of love and light to all mommies. Share your journey and don't suffer in silence with your insecurities. It's OK to not be OK 💖 Happy Monday...

A post shared by Lexi Van 🇿🇦 (@van_lexi) on

