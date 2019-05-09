Lexi Van: It's going to take a while for me to get my flat tummy back

Lexi Van is keeping her mom journey real, telling fans that as much as she loves being a mom, it's been an emotional journey.

Lexi posted a picture of herself heavily pregnant and another at three-weeks postpartum.

She said that moms have to be emotionally ready to accept the changes that come with motherhood.

The reality TV star said that she was having an emotional day and urged other moms to realise that it's okay not to be okay.

"Today I'm just feeling really emotional. Everything effects me and catches me off guard. But for now I'll just try and enjoy every second with my boy."

Swipe left to look at her before and after pictures.