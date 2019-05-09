Ntando Duma claps back after being dragged for "posing and not voting"
After being accused of just "posing" at voting stations and not actually casting her vote, Ntando Duma set the record straight with a spicy clapback!
As South Africa filled the TLs with their #FingerSnaps, showing that they'd exercised their democratic right to vote, Mzansi celebs such as Ntando Duma were also posting snaps.
However, when Ntando posted her first batch of pictures on Wednesday morning, she was Twitter quoted by a tweep who said she got to the station, posed for pictures for the 'Gram, saw the long queue, said ''haa ngeke!" and then left without voting.
Of course, tweeps went in with the comments on the alleged stunt, but as soon as Ntando caught wind of it she came back to put the girl back in her lane.
"I never said done voting," she hit back.
Yes I did and your point is?— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) May 8, 2019
I never said “Done voting”! Awu kahle bandla Vho-Mathanda izindaba zabantu.❤️ https://t.co/Bhe5306Zfo
That wasn't the only "attack" Ntando had to defend yesterday.
After she proudly declared that she had voted for the EFF, tweeps dug up snaps of her in ANC regalia and questioned her loyalty.
The actress explained that the ANC gig was a paid gig and her vote was a personal choice.
Again.. I never transmuted into anything. I wasn’t anything before Red. That was a paid campaign VS a very happy personal choice.— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) May 9, 2019
Also...My legs are ridiculously hot and I’ll show them any given day I want😍 so nje Qina Ausi!
Honestly though! There’s absolutely nothing else that would explain this behavior.. waPainelwa for real!😂😂😂😂 Love you mama❤️ https://t.co/0UqtljimKy— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) May 9, 2019
And just in case people still had doubts, Ntando went back, cast her vote for the EFF and posted the proof on social media.