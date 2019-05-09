TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma claps back after being dragged for "posing and not voting"

09 May 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Ntando Duma tweeted that she voted for the EFF.
Instagram/Duma Ntando

After being accused of just "posing" at voting stations and not actually casting her vote, Ntando Duma set the record straight with a spicy clapback!

As South Africa filled the TLs with their #FingerSnaps, showing that they'd exercised their democratic right to vote, Mzansi celebs such as Ntando Duma were also posting snaps.

However, when Ntando posted her first batch of pictures on Wednesday morning, she was Twitter quoted by a tweep who said she got to the station, posed for pictures for the 'Gram, saw the long queue, said ''haa ngeke!" and then left without voting.

Of course, tweeps went in with the comments on the alleged stunt, but as soon as Ntando caught wind of it she came back to put the girl back in her lane.

"I never said done voting," she hit back.

That wasn't the only "attack" Ntando had to defend yesterday.

After she proudly declared that she had voted for the EFF, tweeps dug up snaps of her in ANC regalia and questioned her loyalty.

The actress explained that the ANC gig was a paid gig and her vote was a personal choice.

And just in case people still had doubts, Ntando went back, cast her vote for the EFF and posted the proof on social media.

