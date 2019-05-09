TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Summer bodies are made in winter, just ask Papa Penny's mother!

09 May 2019 - 10:36 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Papa Penny Penny's mother is goals.
Papa Penny Penny's mother is goals.
Image: Papa Penny Penny/Instagram

Papa Penny's mother may be well over 80 and know the importance of good health and exercise but no one, not even her son Papa Penny, could have guessed that she would choose to hit the gym!

Look, clearly kokwane knows that summer bodies are made before summer and she decided to hit the treadmill. The only problem is that she uses a walking stick so Papa Penny wasn't really sure that it would be safe for her.

But kokwane was set on getting her steps on, fam, and tweeps couldn't believe how determined she was.

Away from the gym, Papa Penny had other tweeps touched when he surprised Mama Nomi.

But that feeling didn't last long because Papa Penny went on to "mock" Mama Nomi's hands, comparing them to Goliath's (of the Bible) hands.

Once again they had the memes.

MORE

AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman'

Never mind campaigning, AKA made sure the president met Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Poet Lebo Mashile is working on a Sara Baartman play and fans are excited

'Saartjie’s life is the lens through which every single black woman must pass to understand how we are seen,' wrote Lebo.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Ice Prince releases memoir: I want to correct false dreams & inspire

It took four years to write and is finally out.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Caster Semenya vs IAAF: 'This is some bullsh*t'

Trevor Noah said many pro athletes have advantages.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | So Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo think we are toys... oh okay! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote
#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
X