IN MEMES | Summer bodies are made in winter, just ask Papa Penny's mother!
Papa Penny's mother may be well over 80 and know the importance of good health and exercise but no one, not even her son Papa Penny, could have guessed that she would choose to hit the gym!
Look, clearly kokwane knows that summer bodies are made before summer and she decided to hit the treadmill. The only problem is that she uses a walking stick so Papa Penny wasn't really sure that it would be safe for her.
But kokwane was set on getting her steps on, fam, and tweeps couldn't believe how determined she was.
So Papa's mom is more motivated to get on the treadmill than me 💔💔 yhii 😪 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/MZ0XnhNzcf— MA.KI ♡ (@DimakatsoKenna) May 8, 2019
Away from the gym, Papa Penny had other tweeps touched when he surprised Mama Nomi.
But that feeling didn't last long because Papa Penny went on to "mock" Mama Nomi's hands, comparing them to Goliath's (of the Bible) hands.
Once again they had the memes.
We're not crying, you are! Papa Penny arranges a special treat for Mama Nomi and we're here for it. See how he surprises her by tuning in at 8pm on @Mzansimagic Ch161 for #PapaPennyAhee or on #DStvNow: https://t.co/YcuUxCAQ68 pic.twitter.com/Z0CvUFvFgp— DStv (@DStv) May 8, 2019
I actually like Papa Penny's music #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/4eZ8NyJEPj— ImesMom (@EngeziweN) May 8, 2019
Papa Ponytail Ahee didn't have to embarrass Mama Nomi on National TV by saying her hand looks like that of Goliath.#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/gCQ0lIxDhy— 足够 (@G_ee010) May 8, 2019
Yakhubekisa lotata uthi zandla zomkakhe ngath ngezka Goliath #PapaPenny #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/l19O6YBEMX— Hlebbles♡ (@Sihle_Magida) May 8, 2019
Papa penny will make the whole universe delete his pics and videos coz he is a brand! #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/aLvAHwMGfk— Anastacia (@LAChuene) May 8, 2019
#PapaPennyAhee has a personal designer, a chef, 3 maids, a hairstylist and a gadner living in his house.. Yoh! sphelezele bona ka earth shame. pic.twitter.com/179XBDDcVK— Mommy Shark 🦈 (@Thee_Gugu) May 8, 2019
I don't like it when Papa Penny is teasing or making fun of mama Nomi. He's enter in the wrong way, he's doing a wrong turn and it's not ahee #papapenny #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/fCLuMvG1qa— Kat-Leg Modice (@katlinana) May 8, 2019