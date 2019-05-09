IN MEMES | Summer bodies are made in winter, just ask Papa Penny's mother!

Papa Penny's mother may be well over 80 and know the importance of good health and exercise but no one, not even her son Papa Penny, could have guessed that she would choose to hit the gym!

Look, clearly kokwane knows that summer bodies are made before summer and she decided to hit the treadmill. The only problem is that she uses a walking stick so Papa Penny wasn't really sure that it would be safe for her.

But kokwane was set on getting her steps on, fam, and tweeps couldn't believe how determined she was.