WATCH | Trevor Noah on Caster Semenya vs IAAF: 'This is some bullsh*t'

09 May 2019 - 06:20 By Jessica Levitt
Trevor Noah called bs on the ruling.
Image: REUTERS

A week after what many have called a shock judgment by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in support of an IAAF rule which will see athletes with differences in sexual development forced to take medication to lower testosterone levels, Trevor Noah has added his voice in support of Caster Semenya.

In a video posted on his hit US late-night show, The Daily Show, Trevor admitted that he may be biased, but called the decision "bullsh*it."

CAS last week made its judgment in the case between the IAAF and Caster, saying that it acknowledged that the decision was discriminatory but said discrimination had to occur to level the playing field.

Trevor asked why Caster was being singled out, when many other athletes were also born with "advantages".

Caster meanwhile has yet to confirm whether she will be appealing against the decision. She has 30 days to lodge an appeal.

