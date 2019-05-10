Believe it or not, Fistaz Mixwell is his real name
Fistaz Mixwell's name is at the top of the list of election shockers.
The DJ, like many South Africans, took to social media on election day on Wednesday to post pictures of his ID smart card and inked thumb.
Since then, he has dominated conversations on social media as people express shock that Fistaz Mixwell is, in fact, his real name and not his stage name.
"How did we not know this?" This was one of the many questions from his followers.
Others simply expressed shock.
When you thought the #ElectionResults are going to shock us then baaam you find out Fistaz Mixwell ke Fistaz Mixwell and not Sfiso or something like that. pic.twitter.com/jy62EiQ9ub— Thula Thula (@siphukuthula_L) May 9, 2019
After this Fistaz Mixwell revelation,I must look into Vinny Da Vinci and the rest.👋👋👋😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IFtqY7pn10— Innocent Manyike ™ (@ManyikeInno) May 9, 2019
🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️🤯 Fistaz Mixwell is really FISTAZ MIXWELL!!! https://t.co/GVAXECB7v1— #Chocolate 🍫 (@godfrey_badass) May 9, 2019
I thought Fistaz Mixwell is your stage name 😭 https://t.co/RgIM6p04XV— Caster Semenya stan account (@gomzickles) May 9, 2019
Kandzi the Mixwell is not coming from your talent of mixing? pic.twitter.com/S1HUjkGqMP— Iamthapzorro (@thapzorro) May 9, 2019
The greatest story of this election isn't the VF+, its learning Fistaz Mixwell is this niggas real name.— Lady Shansha please (@Dlala_Mzolo) May 9, 2019
Fistaz Mixwell being your government name is the G-est thing I've seen all year 🔥 https://t.co/9p3YnW6WQ3— Mvuluptuous 🐺 (@uVuri_) May 9, 2019
I thought you were Mixwell because you Mix well as a Dj. Yho! pic.twitter.com/M0E91iYNzI— Mashasha Sijamane (@_Musaro) May 9, 2019