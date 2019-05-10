TshisaLIVE

Believe it or not, Fistaz Mixwell is his real name

10 May 2019 - 11:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DJ Fistaz Mixwell has confirmed his identity.
DJ Fistaz Mixwell has confirmed his identity.
Image: Instagram/Fistaz Mixwell

Fistaz Mixwell's name is at the top of the list of election shockers.

The DJ, like many South Africans, took to social media on election day on Wednesday to post pictures of his ID smart card and inked thumb. 

Since then, he has dominated conversations on social media as people express shock that  Fistaz Mixwell is, in fact, his real name and not his stage name.

"How did we not know this?" This was one of the many questions from his followers.

Others simply expressed shock. 

MORE

FULL LIST | Sama nominees leave Mzansi split over the 'death of Kwaito'

DJ Black Coffee scored the most nods, followed by Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Zonke Dikana and Sho Madjozi with four each
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Bonang, AKA & DJ Zinhle talk elections and voting with Cyril Ramaphosa via Instagram Live

President Cyril Ramaphosa made and received calls from celebrities, via Instagram Live, urging them to vote for the ANC.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Pearl Modiadie, DJ Shimza and Ayanda Thabethe: Celebrities who voted during the 2019 elections

South African celebrities took to the polls on Wednesday, encouraging their followers to do the same.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X