Big headed because of Moja Love? Nah boo, she was 'always Ntsiki Mazwai'
Ntsiki said people must put some respect on her name
Apparently, there are people that are of the opinion that Ntsiki has become big-headed since she got a job on Moja Love's Show Me Love show as co-host, and sis took to Twitter to set the record straight.
Ntsiki shared that she had a peculiar experience when an unidentified lady implied that she was walking around with her nose in the air since she bagged the gig at Moja Love.
"I know I'm not the bragging type nor someone who walks with her nose in the air. So what does this lady mean (when she says) 'one gig at Moja (Love) and boom?' I wanna understand?" Ntsiki asked.
Not one to leave things half closed, Ntsiki wanted to set the record straight.
First of all. She didn't go looking for the gig, they called her.
I didn't apply for this job and that's why you will never be able to use it against me.......I was chosen. Deal.— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 9, 2019
Secondly, don't take your frustrations out on her because you placed her on a "pedestal".
I haven't changed.....you put me on a pedestal because you used to undermine me. And now you're frustrated at me. That's all.— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 9, 2019
Third and finally; mind who you're talking to sis. She's Ntsiki Mazwai!
Sisi, I was NTSIKI MAZWAI before Moja Love....and that's what they capitalized on. They called ME. https://t.co/Z85icK4sf3— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 9, 2019
And, just because she can, Ntsiki took the moment to let it be known that her co-hosts also happen to be academics.
Implying that viewers can expect a different kind of dialogue on Show Me Love as opposed to other talk shows.
Actually on OUR @ShowmeloveM panel we have an Honours, MA Cum Laude and a Doctrate.....this is not trending sa 🤧 https://t.co/2uuBh0PMt0— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) May 9, 2019
If you look closely, you might spot some shade in there.
*sips tea*