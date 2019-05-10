Big headed because of Moja Love? Nah boo, she was 'always Ntsiki Mazwai'

Apparently, there are people that are of the opinion that Ntsiki has become big-headed since she got a job on Moja Love's Show Me Love show as co-host, and sis took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Ntsiki shared that she had a peculiar experience when an unidentified lady implied that she was walking around with her nose in the air since she bagged the gig at Moja Love.

"I know I'm not the bragging type nor someone who walks with her nose in the air. So what does this lady mean (when she says) 'one gig at Moja (Love) and boom?' I wanna understand?" Ntsiki asked.

Not one to leave things half closed, Ntsiki wanted to set the record straight.

First of all. She didn't go looking for the gig, they called her.